Nani Roma and Alex Haro, back together in the Dakar

06/10/2021 at 4:53 PM CEST

After having to look for an emergency co-driver in the last Dakar after Dani Oliveras tested positive for Covid, Nani Roma will not repeat with the Frenchman Alex Winocq, which replaced Oliveras. In the next edition of 2022, the Folgueroles driver will meet again with his former co-driver in Mini, Alex Haro, with which he will form a tandem in the car of Bahrain Raid Xtreme and Prodrive.

Haro leaves two seasons behind sitting to the right of Giniel De Villiers at Toyota, as indicated in the official statement of the team of David Richards: “I am looking forward to working with Nani again. It has been two years since our last Dakar together, but surely when we ride together we will feel as if time had not passed. I have seen how fast the car was and the professionalism of the Prodrive team, who wants to be a powerhouse in the Dakar and in the Cross-Country. Nani is one of the best in this business and we get along well both inside and outside the car, “he says. Haro.

Their best result together was achieved in the 2019 Dakar, when they finished second on the podium in the Mini 4×4. In the second season on the track BRX Hunter , the car has improved a lot and the objective of the Spanish couple will be none other than to go for victory.

Also Sébastien Loeb change co-pilot in the Bahrain Raid Xtreme and after his famous ‘break’ with Daniel Elena, he will compete this season with Fabian lurquin.