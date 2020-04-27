NANDA DEVI – Shelter

Faced with the closure of the spirit in these uncertain times we resort quickly to the alteration of the senses through unnatural ways that stimulate us. From small we feel that itch that coexists inseparable to experimentation. The need for knowledge. Vertigo although we are not able to identify it. To feel it. Rains, it pours. Or so we think and maintain. Although it is only a way out of ignorance. Faced with the confusion produced by the unknown. Or what moves away from our preconceived regularity. Music sometimes has the ability to touch your nerve ramifications. Wake them up. Resurrect them. Others enroles in your mind and invites you on a journey without a ticket. Clinging to that satisfaction produced by not having to give explanations. The latter I experience with “Refuge.” Nanda Devi are the protagonists. Guilty. Debtors of my thanks. Those of Úbeda enclose in their hands a world so wide that it is impossible to assign limits. And they take it with talent to their music.

It is difficult to pigeonhole Nanda Devi’s music. Fury and tenderness live behind the mirror. Rage and calm. Calm and hurry. Each song becomes a journey of sounds through a common link. From places typical of the darkest and most acidic Black metal to the melodies typical of alternative rock or the convoluted changes of progressive rock by people like King Crimson. Without half measures. No waste. Only the best in each cut. “Refuge” catches me. Like jaws that don’t let their prey run away. Emanating an odor that invites no resistance. “Refugio” is a disc for palates ready to risk. “Youth” opens this ode to the precipice. Deep riffs give way to crystalline outbursts and vice versa. “Didn’t Want To Be” moves with structures that could pass close to the best progressive metal to close doors and let in darkness to alternate with black metal parts. “Sunanda devi” is a true wonder. Drums marking a tribal rhythm. Controlled force. Instrumentation that seems to speak.

Do not miss “Winds of the people”. In his texts Miguel Hernández’s poetry lives and survives while the music builds an obsessive halftime with guttural voices. “Staropramen” is my favorite song on this album. That start that takes you straight to the second half of the 90s and when you think that the anchor is firmly attached, it turns brutally turning into a deep black metal coven. “Kintama” are three wonderful instrumental minutes. “Gantavy” goes deep into the corsets – if this term can really be used in this position – of post rock. A song to listen carefully because it hides much more than it may seem at first glance. “Radon (last song)” brilliantly dismisses the recording. A huge album by Nanda Devi for whom the label of post rock, post metal or wherever they want to line them up is too small.

