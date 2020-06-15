1/4

Hollywood is sad after the unexpected loss of one of its great publicists, Nanci Ryder, Who was reported lost his life in Los Angeles.

Nancy was also a co-founder of the public relations firm BWR that forged close relationships with figures like Renée Zellweger and Courteney Cox.

The most recent reports on the unfortunate news is that his health condition due to the condition of Lou Gehrig It cost him his life at the age of 67.

Ryder was diagnosed in 2014, with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ELA, or ALS) better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Eurodegenerative illness gradually prevented him from walking, talking, eating, and moving. Advertiser Lynda Dorf announced her death.

My heart is with the family and friends of Jas Waters. Jas was an incredibly kind woman and a truly brilliant talent. My team at Hello Sunshine was honored to collaborate with her. I send my deepest sympathies and condolences to everyone whose lives she touched. – Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW)

June 11, 2020

June 11, 2020

Some important stars in the world of cinema regretted his loss, figures like Michael J. Fox, Reese Witherspoon, Viggo Mortensen and Sarah Michelle Gellar became close friends with Nancy, and the actress Zellweger, thanked her in her speech when receiving the Oscar for best actress for « Judy » this year. While Witherspoon called her a « second mother ».

In life, Ryder was recognized with the award ALS Hero 2018 and her speech was read by one of her best friends Don Diamont (« Young and Restless », « The Bold and the Beautiful »), because she could not speak.

I never intended to be brave or inspiring, but apparently, according to this award, I am, ”wrote Ryder. “So I ask everyone today to promise me that no matter what happens, they will never give up. That is something else that ELA cannot take away from us, our will to move forward. ”

During his more than thirty-year behind-the-scenes career, Ryder He facilitated thousands of interviews on behalf of his famous clients and led many to glory.

One of his first clients was precisely Michael J. Fox after founding his own advertising agency « Nanci Ryder Public Relations« in 1984.

I was Nanci’s first client when she worked from her apartment with a couple of boxes of files and cleaning what her dog left behind, « Fox told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015. » Everything I’ve been through, I’ve been through with Nanci. » .

Saddened to announce that my friend Nanci Ryder passed away after a long, brave battle with ALS. Nanci co-founded BWR & was one of the top publicists in Hollywood history. Among her clients: Michael J Fox, Renee Zellweger & @coxcourtney. What a smart, hilarious, kind soul. pic.twitter.com/xPOFqYhxqm – Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson)

June 12, 2020

June 12, 2020

For the year 1987, he founded the firm BWR Public Relations with Paul Baker and Larry Winokur. Through which they managed the image of Robert Downey Jr., Sarah Jessica Parker, Leonardo DiCaprio, Helen Hunt, Woody Harrelson, Paul Reiser and Paul Rodríguez.

However, in the 2000 a hard battle would come to Nancy after facing breast cancer.

My favorite story is when we were getting ready for a red carpet and she was frustrated thinking about how to hide that she had cancer, ”Zellweger told The Hollywood Reporter. « The wig flew out of the hotel room, and we got in the car. »

The publicist She was divorced and had no children, nor any living relatives at the time of her departure, only her pets, her dogs Oreo and Manolo, and her cats Pants, Thelma and Fluffy survive her.

The social networks were showered with condolences for Nancy, themselves in which stars paid small tributes including Emmy Rossum, who called Ryder « a beacon to me in my career, » and Elizabeth Perkins, who wrote, « Nanci was always by my side, kind, fierce, loyal, determined, and real ».