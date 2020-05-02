Legendary extreme fighter Mick Foley used his Facebook page to remember Nancy Benoit.

Foley also petitioned WWE to induce Nancy Benoit into the Hall of Fame. Mick revealed how he recently reconnected with Nancy’s sister Sandra Toffoloni and watched the documentary. Dark Side of the RIng who talks about the Chris Benoit tragedy.

Mick Foley wrote:

“For the first time the talk arose that Nancy would possibly be included in the Hall of Fame, a subject she had never considered before”

But see Dark Side of the RIng reestablish contact with Sandra and look back on the career of Nancy These last few weeks has been a revelation for me.

I would love to see Nancy join the Hall of Fame, be it under any name or character that her family and WWE decide collectively.

“For his work as Fallen Angel, I think he deserves to have a place in the Hall of Fame. As a fighter during her first WCW stint, when she fought Rick Steiner, handled Doom, and administered The 4 Horsemen, she deserves recognition.

His time at ECW, and his second time with WCW, where he helped create a fascinating angle that blurred the line between history and reality, his legacy must live forever.

Will include Nancy Toffoloni at the WWE Hall of Fame it’s the right thing to do. Let us remember her and define who she was and what she did in life «.