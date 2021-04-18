Namibia’s Mboma further lowers 400m world record

04/17/2021 at 10:08 PM CEST

EFE

The Namibian Christine Mboma, who a week ago lowered the junior world record of 400 meters that the mythical German Grit Breuer held for thirty years with 49.24, this Saturday improved this mark with 49.22.

Mboma, 17, broke its record in the course of the Namibian Athletics Championships, with which he already has the two best world records of the season.

Beatrice Masilingi, who ran at 49.53 six days ago, stopped the clock this time at 50.05.

Namibia settles in the nineteenth position in history on the return to the track by beating the democratic German Sabine Busch, with whom she was tied.