President Jair Bolsonaro used the name of the son of one of those responsible for collecting the material used in the analysis, a pharmacist who works at the Hospital das Forças Armadas (HFA)) as a code name in an examination for coronavirus detection. The information was revealed by the newspaper Correio Braziliense and confirmed to Estadão by the Ministry of Defense.

President Jair Bolsonaro’s exams were released on Wednesday by determination of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) after Estadão asked the court to have access to the reports. The newspaper filed an appeal yesterday with the STF to certify that President Jair Bolsonaro even handed over to Justice all the tests carried out to identify whether he was contaminated or not by the new coronavirus.

In one of the exams, the name used is that of the young R. A. A. C. F., 16 years old. According to the Ministry of Defense, R.A.’s mother, who is a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force, coordinated the collection of samples for the covid-19 exam of the president and his aides. It was also under her coordination to send the material to the Sabin laboratory, responsible for the examination. The examination was performed by collecting material from the nasopharynx, performed on March 17th.

Estadão is preserving the names of those involved because it is a minor. According to the Defense, the son’s name was what “occurred” to the lieutenant colonel at the time of collection, when he was asked to use a codename. In addition to working at the HFA, the lieutenant colonel is a partner, with her husband, at a handling pharmacy in Brasília (DF). In a photo on social media, she put the words “Brazil above everything, God above everyone”, a slogan used by Bolsonaro.

On Wednesday, Estadão spoke by phone to R.A’s father, the lieutenant colonel’s husband. He said he did not know why the president used his son’s name. “You could ask him (Bolsonaro) and tell me later,” he said. The father, who is also a pharmacist, declined to answer whether the young R.A. had taken an exam for covid-19. The report called the mother yesterday, but she hung up after the reporter’s identification and did not respond to messages sent.

The Sabin laboratory said it does not use codenames in the registrations made at its units. “The referred cases were identified and collected by the HFA”, he informed, in a note.

Planalto did not explain Bolsonaro’s decision to use the name of a real person. The Ministry of Defense said that “the use of pseudonyms in health examinations of public persons, in order to protect privacy, is common and does not represent irregularity”.

In another examination of covid-19, the test carried out by Bolsonaro was generically attributed to the name “patient 5”, without any additional information. This report was issued by Fiocruz, which said it had responded to “a request from the office of the Presidency of the Republic”.

Contrary to what he did with the covid-19 exams, the president identified himself with his given name on medical exams performed at the Armed Forces Hospital between June 2019 and January 2020. A group of hackers broke into the information system of the Army and posted these exams on the internet. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

