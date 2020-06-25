On June 22, Vodafone’s mobile rates were renewed, although the converging rates of the British operator were unchanged. From now on, access to unlimited Vodafone data is set at 32.99 euros. In addition, the most complete rates will receive special benefits such as the possibility of accessing Vodafone TV for 1 year totally free. This move triggers a chain reaction that will cause Vodafone’s old tariffs to change their names from August 17, 2020. We give you all the details after the jump.

The Vodafone rates for mobile are the following from last week:

Vodafone Mini with 200 minutes and 4GB for 19.99 euros per month as the main line and 9.99 euros per month as an additional line. Vodafone Unlimited with unlimited calls and data at 2 Mbps for social networks, messaging apps and listen to music online for 32.99 euros as the main line and 20.5 euros per month as an additional line. Vodafone Unlimited Maxi with unlimited calls and data at 10 Mbps for customers who listen to streaming music, play 4K videos on the move or make advanced use of social networks for 36.99 euros as a main line and 18.5 euros a month as a line additional. Vodafone Unlimited Total with unlimited calls and data at 5G maximum speed that allows you to enjoy ultra-fast navigation, view streaming videos of the highest quality, play online video games, download and upload large files and more for 49.99 euros as the main line and 25 euros per month as additional line.

Classic suffix for Vodafone rate name change

In this month’s invoice in Vodafone we can read:

“From August 17th the name of your rate changes without this change implying any modification of the contracted conditions that you are enjoying or in what you pay for it. The Mini rate will be Mini Classic, the Extra will be Extra Classic, the Unlimited will be Unlimited Classic, the Unlimited Super will be Unlimited Classic Super and the Unlimited Total will be Unlimited Total Classic ”.

The rates available until the launch of the new modalities will be renamed as classic. This will allow Vodafone to differentiate between the different prices and tariff conditions, although we do not know if it will facilitate the migration of customers to the most current modalities with better prices and conditions.

This is something like what happened with the renewal of Serieslovers. This package lost the Starzplay and Movistar Series channels in exchange for lowering their price. These became part of the new Vodafone TV package known as Más Series. The previous Serieslovers was renamed Classic Serieslovers.