Nalbandian returns to the tennis circuit

It seems that David Nalbandian is gradually resuming his link with tennis. On Friday morning he confirmed that he will accompany the young Serbian promise Miomir Kecmanovic in the Master of Rome and Roland Garros. So he will continue with a relationship that began at the beginning of the year.

Nalbandian transmits his wisdom to Kecmanovic. Photo: @miomirk.

It is not the first time that Nalbandian accompanies the Serbian. He already did it during the South American brick dust tour of this year. Precisely, in the Córdoba Open and the Argentina Open. In both tournaments he lost to the champion; Juan Manuel Cerúndolo in the second round of Córdoba, and Diego Schwartzman in the semifinals of Buenos Aires.

The Cordoba made his debut as a coach at the Córdoba Open.

The 21-year-old Serbian had gone to the unquillense temporarily in search of improving their brick dust game. “The truth is that I am very happy to be able to get back involved in tennis again. It was a pleasure to contact Miomir and his entire work group and try to contribute and help in whatever they need, “Nalbandian had confessed in view of his first experience as a coach.

The Cordoba is a person deeply rooted in her native Unquillo, that’s why at the time clarified that the relationship with Kecmanovic would be temporary, since his intention was not to return to the almost nomadic life that he had for so many years on the circuit. “It would be hard for me to make the decision to leave, I enjoy my family, my friends, my place in the world is UnquilloI’m very well there, “he confessed a few weeks ago in a radio interview.

David, a born competitor now in the Rally. Photo: CC2.

King David is a sports fanatic. Since his retirement he has dedicated himself to business activities and running in the Argentine Rally, an activity that he is passionate about. “My ground wire is to go fishing, get in a race car, do something I like,” he confessed, referring to his hobbies.

The truth is that David will be again sitting on the bench of the young promise number 47 in the rankings, which finished as junior number 1 in 2016 and already claimed his first ATP title last year in Kitzbuhel.

