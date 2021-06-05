Naked the false idyll of working at Mercadona

The logo of Mercadona, the leader in the retail industry in Spain, hangs outside one of its supermarkets in Madrid, Spain, March 4, 2016. REUTERS / Sergio Perez

Working at Mercadona has become a dream of stability for many Spaniards, thanks to the salaries so praised in Spain and the commitment that the company has always expressed with its workers. It is practically something that is standardized in our country, but the Labor Inspectorate has arrived and a myth has fallen on us.

As reported by Economía Digital, Trabajo has opened a file with Mercadona for “serious infringement” after a complaint from the CIG (Confederación Intersindical Galega), which alert of the “defenselessness” suffered by its employees in the face of the company’s “acts of reprimand and commitment”.

These minutes are warnings to workers for the breach of a certain protocol or of the commitments acquired in their job, according to the aforementioned medium, citing the Inspection resolution.

The issue is that there are no penalties, they are not necessarily handed over to workers, so they do not know their legal nature nor have they been explained. But there is still something more serious, the Juan Roig chain can consider them a sanction and use them to justify the dismissal of employees.

This has come to light as a result of the dismissal letter from an employee of one of the group’s stores in La Coruña, in which these minutes appeared as sanctions, despite the fact that Mercadona maintains that they are not.

The resolution is clear on these minutes: “What the concrete and real acts show is that it gives the acts of commitment and the acts of reprimand the consideration of sanction according to its whim and convenience. And it does so covertly, without informing the worker that what he is receiving is a sanction for a disciplinary offense, without informing him of the type of offense or whether it is minor, serious or very serious “.

But the CIG does not stop at this point and opens another melon that the Inspection relates to it: the salary increases and the company’s bonus in the month of March, in which they can even triple their remuneration.

Whether or not they grant it to you, as an employee, simply depends on your superiors’ appraisals of your work. Seen like this, under fair and unified criteria, it is not crazy. The problem comes when it generates confrontations between colleagues as a result of the pressure to which this methodology subjects them, which the Confederation calls it “blackmail”.

The Inspection of Mercadona’s conduct thinks something similar with the acts of reprimand and commitment, which it accuses “generate uncertainty and legal insecurity” and therefore, “an objective psychosocial risk factor”.

The inspector of the case adds up to four aggravating factors that increase the penalty to the company: the number of affected workers (900 only in La Coruña), failure to comply with the requirement to voluntarily correct their behavior, the helplessness generated by the workforce and the company’s turnover.

And the resolution states sharply: “One does not tend to defend oneself from what they do not know if they should defend themselves, as happens when a worker reasonably trusts that he is being the object of a warning and not a disciplinary sanction.

After all the case developed by Economía Digital, the numerous precedents that did not get much media noise become more relevant.

