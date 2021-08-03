Naked athletes, Amazon warriors and a lot of wine: this was the Olympic Games in Antiquity

Between the competitions and the excess of wine, the body was the limit in the Olympic Games of Classical Greece.

Unlike the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, ancient Greeks conceived of sporting events from a sacred plane. As part of an inheritance from the top of Mount Olympus, the competitions celebrated the physical prowess and mental toughness of the athletes, in each of the categories.

A healthy mind in a healthy body

The body worship it was a daily issue in Ancient Greece. In addition to crystallizing the values ​​of courage, order and effort that an athlete should follow, this principle obeys a Platonic maxim: “A healthy mind in a healthy body.” The display of all the power of the human organism, naturally, was seen among the elite athletes who participated in sporting events.

For this reason, all participants competed completely naked. Some historians attribute this condition to the initiation rites that were carried out at the time, as part of the mysticism that involved being an outstanding athlete in the splendor of Classical Greece. Also, all the bodies were male.

There is a record that the first Olympic village was in the city of Elis where, a month before the inauguration, the athletes had to hone their skills. After the preparations and final training were finished, they would move to Olympia, where a crowd of about 50 thousand spectators would wait for them, eager for a sporting show.

Amazonian competences

Married women could not attend the ancient Olympics. Rather, they were to stay home while free men watched the competitors “All, too, males.” There is a record that, on some occasions, single women could watch the competitions from the stands, accompanied by their parents. Participate was an exclusive right of the male population, in which they were not considered.

Although it is true that the majority of women could not participate in the ancient Olympic Games, it is a reality that there were a very small group of female athletes they had special tests. In honor of the Amazon warriors, led by the god of war, Ares, they had a exclusive space in hunting and archery categories.

Despite the fact that the Olympic Games in ancient times were a space to venerate physical and mental health, outside the stadiums they were organized wholesale food and wine vintages.

Finally, the Greeks were always characterized as a civilization that knew how to celebrate. Although it is true that a healthy body is one that does not fall into excesses, the parties gave a space of exception for the disciplinary rigor demanded by sporting events. The body was the limit.

