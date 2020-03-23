Naked and taking a bath with rose petals: Madonna’s disturbing video with a message about the coronavirus pandemic

Naked in a bathtub with floating rose petals, The always controversial Madonna has declared the coronavirus “the great equalizer” in a strange video that she shared on her social networks and that has generated all kinds of comments.

In material posted to his official Instagram and Twitter accounts on Sunday, the 61-year-old music star shared his grim thoughts about the global pandemic, who has killed more than 14,700 people worldwide, saying that COVID-19 does not discriminate, does not care how rich and famous you are.

Covered by the water in her bathtub and jewelry with the sound of a background piano, the “Queen of Pop” sent the following message to her followers: “That is what happens with COVID-19. It doesn’t matter how rich you are or how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what incredible stories you can tell. It is the great equalizer. The terrible thing about this is that it has made us all equal in many ways, and the wonderful thing about this is that it has made us all equal in many ways.Madonna reflects in a clip that earned her a lot of criticism.

The singer then refers to the latest version of her 1995 song ‘Human Nature’, performed on her recent Madame X tour: “As I used to say at the end of ‘Human Nature’ every night, if the ship sinks, we all we’ll sink together. ‘”

The voice of “Like A Virgin” also posted a photo of her with petals covering her nipples.

The singer has received harsh criticism from her fans, with messages like “I’m sorry, my queen, I love you very much, but we are not the same. We can die of the same diseases, but the poor will suffer the most. There is nothing romantic in this tragedyWrote a fan. “Are you sure about that? Covid test for rich and famous seem to be being tested without any problem … ahem, “said another.

“Things outside of your mansion are very different from what you think. Stay safe and more empathetic with the less privileged “was another of the messages.

Equally forceful was the message from Mario Lavandeira, better known as Perez Hilton in the media. “I love you, but this is absurd. It seems that you have no education and have lost contact with reality. You are my number 1 favorite artist of all time, but this makes me mad! The wealthy have more resources and access to help than a normal person affected with coronavirus. Even tests are being done in the United States without symptoms, despite authorities saying that people without symptoms should not be testedAnd this also affects those in densely populated areas the most. That is why this is a time of urgent crisis in New York. No, not everyone is the same here, Madonna! ”

Madonna canceled her “Madame X” world tour and is isolated in her London residence with her young dancer boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, and her younger children.