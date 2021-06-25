Nakatani excited to beat Lomachenko

Masayoshi Nakatani will dispute this Saturday the great fight of his career, facing Vasyl Lomachenko. The Ukrainian seeks his first victory after falling to Teofimo López, while the Japanese defeated Félix Verdejo in December, earning himself the opportunity to play an important fight.

“They know I will fight anyone, and I’m excited for the opportunity to face and beat a great fighter like Vasiliy Lomachenko.”Nakatani said

“I don’t reject any opponent and I was excited when they told me that I would face Lomachenko. If all goes well this weekend, I would love a rematch with Teófimo López. I know I will have earned it by then »declared the Japanese.