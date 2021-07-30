Nakashima impresses at the start of the American tour

Brandon nakashima he is only 19 years old. Although it is ranked 115th in the world rankings, next week it will break the top 100 barrier, an achievement that was assured after having reached the semifinals of the Atlanta ATP 250 after beating Jordan thompson by 7-6 (5) and 7-5. In this sense, the young American, who climbed to position 66 in the Race to Turin, added his seventh victory in the last eight games played (final in Los Cabos and the current semifinals) and, in this way, he begins to excite-little a little- to all the local people. Also, it fell to rivals of the stature of Raonic, Isner or Querrey.