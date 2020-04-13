She stopped before she was forced to stop. And he also knew what was going to happen because his brother lives near Wuhan (China). Najwa Nimri (Pamplona, ​​1972) has been days without WiFi, without telephone, without coverage, without television. “We are with music and hitting the brain.” The actress and singer-songwriter had already left Madrid when the state of alarm was announced. Despite coverage problems, he answers the phone this Wednesday while cooking roasted apples. A few days ago he decided to shave his head from behind and revolutionized the networks a bit. She is Inspector Alicia Sierra in La casa de papel.

Question. All good? Where is?

Answer. All good. I am in the bush. In the bush, in Spain. Accompanied by friends, partner and the dog. He caught me with everything planned. It didn’t come to me new. The moment everything happened, he had decided to stop.

P. Is your Vis a Vis prison experience good for you these days?

R. I am not in prison, I am in a rural setting, but with clear orders not to be able to get out. I know that feeling, it is strange, but in this case it is for a common good purpose. But these phrases of state of alarm, state of exception, these phrases, resonate in a quite alarming way in us. And whoever doesn’t resonate like that is basically asleep. It’s not nice. It is not important if you have a privileged space because you know that the rest of the planet is confined in 60-meter apartments.

P. The paper house has been a balm for some during these closed days. How do you get the viewer to empathize with the bad and not the good?

R. Clearly Alicia and Gandía are the bad guys because the way they execute is important and the teacher’s way is less violent, he is a nerd, a nerd. It seems normal to me to empathize with him. In my case, I try to build a character with all the edges, there are people in which the dark side predominates and others light, everyone has all the colors and what I like is to gradually draw out the colors. I spend a lot of time, I am very disciplined when I build a character architecturally. I put in many hours and then stick with him. Alicia is not my prototype of my wife, but I understand that in that explosive energy there is something that hooks easily. It is very fun to watch, although I don’t know if it is very fun to live.

P. Are you surprised that La casa de papel has hooked the teenage audience?

R. No, strangely all the characters I work with have a rather childish sense of humor and I am also quite childish in humor. I have a good time, people receive it and laugh at the characters, no matter how bad they are. They enjoy it.

P. How many more robberies can La casa de papel endure?

R. I hope few. I am going to try to crush them because it is the work of Alicia Sierra. The fourth season ends with checkmate.

P. What bank will we have to rob when we get out of this pandemic?

R. They will surely monitor us until exhaustion. The countdown begins for the new world that surely is a step more tracked than the previous one. We were already buying this and soon it will be more scandalous. What worries me the least is the money that some of us are going to have or how we are going to recover because the people who are in deplorable conditions are not going to be able to breathe, the gate will be insultingly closed. We will have a better time and some worse, but not like others who live in refugee camps and in other parts of the world. We will get out of this because we have humor.

Due to the exceptional circumstances, EL PAÍS is offering all its digital content for free. Information regarding the coronavirus will remain open as long as the severity of the crisis persists.

Dozens of journalists work tirelessly to bring you the most rigorous coverage and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism you can do it here for 1 euro the first month (from June 10 euros). Subscribe to the facts.

Subscribe