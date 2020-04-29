Movistar it’s a powder keg. The documentary The Less Thought Day has uncovered tensions within the team, a climate that has led to the departures of Richard Carapaz, Mikel Landa and Nairo Quintana. Outside the team, the latter, who once criticized the controversial documentary, has now hinted that he lost the 2015 Tour because of Alejandro Valverde.

Although without saying the name of the Spanish cyclist, Nairo Quintana commented in an interview for the ESPN Bike show: “At that stage we had a strategy, there are colleagues who worked very well and others did not. There was a time when, and he knows it, that for that runner, it was impossible to win the Tour. I remember it as a sad day for the opportunity I lost“

That day, during the penultimate stage of the 2015 Tour, Alejandro Valverde attacked during the climb to the Croix de Fer before Nairo Quintana skip the group of favorites. Although the Colombian tried to lead the Spanish, the latter’s rhythm facilitated Sky neutralize the leak. Nairo Quintana, with very good legs at that stage, attacked again in Alpe d’Huez, although it was too late to cut the 2:38 disadvantage he had with Chris Froome. The Movistar rider finally finished second in the 2015 Tour de France 1:12 behind the leader. Alejandro Valverde, meanwhile, was third at 5:25.

It should be remembered that after that stage, the Colombian had words of thanks for Movistar: “The team did an exceptional job” Nairo Quintana, now in the team Arkéa, also publicly praised Valverde: “I’m very happy for Alejandro. There are people who do not know the runner that he is: he beats you from January to December, one-week races, one-day races … and he makes podium in three-week races. Many people criticize him. He is a great runner and a wonderful person“