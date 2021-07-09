Nairo Quintana continues to be a leader in the mountains: “Days will come when I can be on the run”

The Colombian Nairo Quintana (Arkea Samsic), leader of the mountain of the Tour de France At the end of the eleventh stage, he commented that he could not hook the day’s break due to the control of Ineos for the general classification, but he hopes to be able to take advantage of the escape in the Pyrenees stages.

“Knowing that there was a large group ahead and that Ineos wanted to play in general, I decided to lift my foot and save energy for the next few days. I’m fine mentally. Days will come when I can be on the run. The heat does not harm me: I am used to it ”, said the Boyacá cyclist at the finish line.

The stage of the double ascent to Mont Ventoux was animated in the first kilometers with the battle between Quintana and the French Alaphilippe, which wore down the forces of the leader of the Arkea.

“The initial attack with Julian Alaphilippe was a great effort. I was controlling my direct rivals in the mountain classification and decided to go ahead because I thought that more riders would come from behind at the summit, but they did not. Finally, after the intermediate sprint there was a break in which I could not enter ”.

Colombian cyclists who have been leaders of the Mountain in the Tour 🇫🇷 Sponsorship Jiménez – 1983

Luis Herrera – 1985, 1987

Santiago Botero – 2000

Mauricio Soler – 2007

Nairo Quintana – 2013, 2021 pic.twitter.com/YHH917AH6v – Cycling Data (@ diogenes1789) July 4, 2021

