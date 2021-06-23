Nairo Quintana and Rigo Urán command the six Colombians who will be in the Tour de France 2021

The lists of the different teams that will participate in the Tour de France 2021 and there are six registered Colombians. Nairo Quintana, which was twice a second, and Rigoberto Uranrunner-up in 2017, they will be the flag bearers for the South American nation in the most recognized cycling tour in the world.

There will be 23 teams and a total of 184 cyclists will fight in a duel for some 21 stages of 3,400 kilometers in total. And the six road cyclists born in Colombia appear who are willing to fight in their squads for various personal objectives, as is the case of Miguel Ángel López.

Egan Bernal, winner of the 2019 edition of the Tour, will not be present in the 2021 edition. The one from Zipaquirá has just won the Giro d’Italia and is going to prepare in Colombia to compete in the Vuelta a España, the last of the three greats. that you need to conquer.

This Thursday the 23 teams will present themselves in the city of Brest to get everything ready and run the first stage, which will be 187 kilometers long. They will depart from Brest to Landerneau. It will be a finish with a final sprint.

The 2020 podium was made up of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), Primož Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and Richie Porte (INEOS Grenadiers)

Colombians present at the 2021 Tour de France

Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic). From Tunja, 31 years old

One of the best Colombian cyclists of all time, with a spinning heart and a warrior’s soul. It has served as an inspiration for the new generation of riders in their country, said by themselves. Winner of the Giro d’Italia in 2014 and the Vuelta a España in 2016. In France he has had unforgettable moments, such as winning three stages and being the leader of the mountain (2013) and the youth classification (2013).

He has been runner-up on the Tour twice (2013 and 2015), was third in 2016, tenth in 2018 and eighth in 2019. And in 2020 he was in seventeenth box, his worst performance as a professional in France. In 2021 she wants to conquer the great scepter that has made her elusive.

Thank you all for your love and unconditional support. https://t.co/zvwUZLCLWz – NairoQuinCo (@NairoQuinCo) March 29, 2021

Rigoberto Urán (EF Education Nippo). De Urrao, 34 years old

The ‘Toro de Urrao’ or ‘Rigoneitor’, whatever you want to call it. He is one of the most charismatic and talented cyclists ever born in Colombia. Since 2009 he began his career in the great tours and he has yet to conquer one to retire with that satisfaction.

He was second in the Giro d’Italia twice (2013 and 2014) and in the Tour de France he was runner-up in 2017 after an impressive race in every way. He was only behind champion Christopher Froome.

What else, gentlemen, here are the Mijitos and Mijines working 💪💪in shape @RichardCarapazM pic.twitter.com/FmIwebxy3p – Rigoberto Urán ЯU (@UranRigoberto) June 22, 2021

Sergio Higuita (EF Education Nippo). From Medellín, 23 years old

This rider from Antioquia will go on his second Tour, after leaving in 2020. In 2019 he was also present in the Vuelta a España and finished 14. Among his achievements is having won a stage in the Vuelta a Colombia 2018, and other stages in the Vuelta Alentejo and Vuelta a España in 2019. In 2020 he was the Colombian Road Champion and won a cover of the Tour Colombia.

He will be Urán’s squire in Education with Bissengger and Guerreiro.

I come from a humble neighborhood in the mountains of Medellín in commune 5 in Castilla, since I was little I wanted to be an athlete to get my family forward and proudly represent my country, my parents took us forward with a minimum and at the end of the month we were always hung up pic.twitter.com/EGgpeYfnkn – Sergio Andres Higuit (@HiguitSergio) May 2, 2021

Miguel Ángel López (Movistar Team). Fishing, 27 years

If anyone can hit the table in the 2021 Tour, it is ‘Superman’ López, a cyclist with lineage and class. Now he comes to a team in which he can be handled in a better way, he comes to the Movistar Team, which is the current team champion with a list of top-level riders. However, this team lacks a leader to move forward with the favorites and that is why they took López.

He is mature and eager, in his previous preparation he made it clear that he is going for everything. He was third in the 2018 Giro d’Italia and in the Vuelta a España of the same year. In 2020 he finished sixth in his first appearance on the Tour and took home a beautiful memory on September 16. He won the queen stage of the competition arriving at Col de la Loze.

Now if the time comes @Movistar_Team @TourDeRomandie Candela 🤣🤣 https://t.co/vUOwPMd1XO – Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (@SupermanlopezN) April 26, 2021

Esteban Chaves (Team BikeExchange). From Bogotá, 31 years old

The golden ‘Chavito’ will run his third Tour de France, he was already in 2017 and 2020. His best year was in 2016 when he finished runner-up in the Giro d’Italia and climbed to third place in the Tour of Spain. Afterwards he has not been able to approach the positions of honor in the greats and will come to this edition with desire.

Together with Simon Yates and Lucas Hamilon, he will be in charge of leading the climb in the French Alps. Since 2014, the coffee ‘Chavito’ has been part of this team.

Team BikeExchange, with Esteban Chaves and a ‘stage buster’ block for the Tour: https://t.co/WfMQnE80AN # TDF2021 #cycling pic.twitter.com/KDbhittz23 – International Cycling (@CiclismoInter) June 21, 2021

Sergio Henao (Qhubeka Assos). From Rionegro, 33 years old

His experience makes Henao a dangerous rider to try to win stages, not so much to look for places in the general classification. It will be the fourth time he has raced in France after attending in 2016, 2017 and 2019. In 2016 he finished in twelfth place overall.

His only big lap in 2020 was in Spain and he finished in box 15. He prepared well and they will fight to finish as high as possible.

Sergio Henao, the first Colombian confirmed for the Tour de France: https://t.co/GBNw4RbV11 # TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/vPJC3xaTCw – International Cycling (@CiclismoInter) June 18, 2021

Read also: Richard Carapaz: “The team’s goal is to arrive in Paris with the yellow jersey”