Naim Darrechi responds to Irene Montero and asks for “a fucking committee of ‘influencers'”

Influencer Naim Darrechi has come up against criticism for the second time in less than 24 hours. If on Monday he apologized for having “screwed up” this Tuesday he has chosen to ask the Government for help and has urged the authorities to create “a fucking committee of influencers” in which content is “regulated” as happens with television , newspapers or radio.

The words of Darrechi, with more than 30 million followers in various social networks, about having sex without a condom, cheating on his partners, have been around Spain.

The Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, said on Twitter that she was going to put these statements in the hands of the Prosecutor’s Office: “Removing the condom or ejaculating inside without consent is today sexual abuse and the Law # SoloSíesSí will recognize it as aggression. Bragging to 26million followers of something like this reflects the urgency of putting consent at the center. We will inform the Prosecutor’s Office ”.

On Monday, after the commotion, the influencer apologized and pointed out that, sometimes, he does not realize the responsibility he has and acknowledged that his comment was “out of place”: “This is crazy that I said and that I wish it hadn’t come out. I wish it had been cut and that piece hadn’t been there, okay? Forgiveness. My fault, and everything you say about it you are right. It was my shit. I am sorry”.

But there is still more. This Tuesday, Darrechi has left a statement that is also raising blisters on Twitter. The content creator has started by saying that “from everything bad comes something good”, has recognized his “bad action” and hopes that this “marks a before and after”.

In an unexpected twist, the influencer has charged against the Government “that does not pay any fucking attention to us” and “that does not want to realize that we are such an important communication medium that now they use us to get votes.”

“So if you use us to get votes, at least support the community. That there is a fucking committee of influencers, that things are regulated, that there are rules, as there are on TV, in the newspapers, on the radio … Okay? And that way these kinds of problems won’t happen. I have screwed up but let’s see if we also help the community a little bit ”, he commented from the back of a car.

In addition, he pointed out that the authorities “only act when it suits them”: “Four years ago we were the last shit and the TV only talked about the Andorran people because they were interested, because they looked a little for their convenience but nobody has looked for us. Absolutely nobody”.

Darrechi has spoken of the words of Irene Montero and has left a new twist, another one: “The Minister of Equality, of course, has to speak: What if I have done all this so that you have my attention and tell you at once that will you help us?

The content creator, to top it off, has stated that they are a “very large medium” and need advice: “We need to study this. We need you to realize once and for all that we are the communication of tomorrow ”.

He has also commented that “fomenting hatred” is not the way to “fix things.” He has asked for proposals and solutions to “fix the problem.”

“The problem, in this case it is me, but the real problem of everything is that right now, anyone, without much education or anything, if they get followers is a very important means of communication and they have to be well advised because it depends the mentality of the kids of that person, of a group of people in this country. So, well, it’s time to do something ”, he finished.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

