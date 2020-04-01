Nailz, the fighter fired for hitting Vince McMahon. Kevin Wacholz was hired by WWE in 1992 to have a rivalry with Big Boss Man.

Kevin Wacholz, He was a wrestling fighter in the 80s and 90s, and he was signed to WWE for the company by Vince McMahon in 1992 after having some success at AWA where he won the tag team title alongside Nick Kiniski, where he used the named after The Magnificient Kevin Kelly and together they formed The Perfect Tag Team.

In WWE Vince McMahon gave him Nailz’s gimmick, an ex-convict who had been jailed by Big Boss Man and who was now coming to the company seeking revenge. In a Superstars match of May 30, 1992, Big Boss Man won his match and Nailz appeared to attack him and steal his baton to begin the rivalry.

During the time that Big Boss Man was “out” due to Nailz’s beating, he had some less important rivalry in the company, although there would be a fight that would mark him forever, the one he had against Virgil at the 1992 SummerSlam.

After these small rivalries he would have his combat with Big Boss Man in November 1992 in Survivor Series where he would lose and a rivalry with The Undertaker would begin when he was fired in December 1992.

Why was Nailz fired?

As we mentioned before, Nailz had a match against Virgil at SummerSlam. Four months later in December the wrestlers collected their bonus for said combat and Nailz received between 8 and 9 dollars for that combat.

Apparently Nailz disagreed with that payment and met Vince McMahon., but the intentions no longer seemed good because he went with his partner, John Nord, known as The Berzeker in WWE, to guard the door and nobody entered.

Once inside, the atmosphere began to tense and there were screams between Vince McMahon and Nailz, this quickly got into the hands and Nailz hit Vince by throwing him to the ground and then tried to strangle him. Luckily, several of the fighters and agents were able to get there in time and get Nailz off Vince McMahon.

Following these events, Nailz and The Berzeker or Kevin Wacholz and John Nord were immediately dismissed from the company. Neither of the two returned to fight in large companies due to what had happened, well Nailz had a very brief passage through WCW, of course, where he had the character of The Prisioner where he fought against Sting in Slamboree 1993, and another brief passage in NJPW in 1994 as DOC Nelson, but was unsuccessful.

