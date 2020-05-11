Nailea Norvind reappears and introduces her pretty daughters, they look like sisters. | Instagram Special

Nailea Norvind reappears and presents her beautiful daughters, they look like sistersThey have inherited its beauty, its artistic talent and its charm. Surely you have seen them out there, as they have already appeared in several projects of cinema, television and theater, among others.

How to forget Nailea Norvind? The beautiful actress has reigned in the TV soaps Mexican women particularly as a villain. Soap operas like “When love comes” and “Hug me very strong” are just a few where we saw her make the characters suffer, but beyond being pigeonholed, she has done endless artistic work.

Although the trajectory of Nailea Norvind She has had some breaks, to dedicate herself to projects outside television and to her personal life, today she reappears in a prestigious magazine accompanied by her greatest pride, her daughters Tessa Ia and Naain González.

It was in the 80’s when Nailea Norvind started a relationship with the prestigious lawyer Fernando González Parra and from there their two daughters were born, who today show how much they have learned from their talented mother and celebrate in social networks.

Nailea Norvind, talent, beauty and lots of love

Nailea Norvind He recently appeared in the new version of Cuna de Lobos, he also made television series, movies, theater and has also been seen through social networks in other artistic disciplines, but now he gives the post to his two daughters, who already give what to speak for his talent and beauty. In Instagram The exchange of messages is common.

The eldest daughter of Nailea Norvind, Tessa Ia Currently 25, she has served as an actress and singer. The films “After Lucia” and “Camino a Marte” positioned her before the public’s eyes and with her starring role in “Rampant”, Netflix series, He confirmed that he is here to stay and pamper the public with his versatility.

Naian González Norvind, the youngest daughter of 22-year-old Nailea Norvind is not far behind, following in the footsteps of her mother and sisters, she has forged a path as an actress, photographer and writer. In fact, in the most recent edition of Vogue where she appears next to the women in her life, she herself wrote the piece.

So, Nailea Norvind confirms that at 50 years old, she is still full of life, love and talent, as well as great natural beauty. Her daughters have a great relationship with her and for the same reason she has shown them support in each of her dreams, giving rise to a family where art, love and talent are the daily bread.

Visit our YouTube channel

.