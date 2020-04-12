During the quarantine, many celebrities have chosen to record videos in which they appear exercising, cooking, or dancing; in the case of Nailea NorvindThese days have been the perfect opportunity to dust off photographs from many years ago, digitize them and make them known in your Instagram.

But in addition, the actress has been able to live a lot with her daughters -Tessa and Naian-, with whom she posed in front of the mirror, in underwear, while grooming. Along with the image, Nailea wrote the message: “Back to the present… I can’t resist reposting this photo that Tessa uploaded! Good end. Get ready and don’t go out. ”

Few know that, apart from having a long career as an actress, Nailea has a degree in Art History, and among the memories she has shared on that social network, her graduation from that career stands out, about which she herself commented that “We started 30 and we graduated 9 ”.

