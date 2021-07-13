NAIDOC Week 2021 – Heal Country!

Last week was NAIDOC Week in Australia, a week of events across the country to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples. NAIDOC is celebrated not only in indigenous communities, but also by Australians of all walks of life, including here at the Australian Embassy in Mexico!

NAIDOC originally stood for the National Aborigines and Islanders Day of Observance Committee. At the time, the Committee was responsible for organizing national activities during NAIDOC Week, and its acronym became the name of the week itself.

NAIDOC Week is celebrated each year under a different theme, and in 2021 it’s Heal Country! , which is a call for the implementation of more solid measures focused on recognizing, protecting and preserving all aspects of the culture and legacy of the Aboriginal and Islander Peoples of the Torres Strait.

The Australian indigenous concept of country is very difficult to translate into Spanish. It is neither “country” nor “field.” Perhaps the combination of the definitions of ‘land’, ‘homeland’, ‘place’ and ‘people’ is a little closer to the way Indigenous Australians identify with the word Country, but even then it is not entirely precise.

For the Aboriginal and Islander Peoples of the Torres Strait, country is more than a geographical place. It is a concept inherent to your identity. It sustains their lives in all aspects: spiritually, physically, emotionally, socially, and culturally.

When indigenous Australians speak of a country, they do so as if it were a person. The country is the family, the kinship, the law, the popular wisdom, the ceremony, the traditions and the language. And it has been that way since the beginning of time.

So when the NAIDOC Committee decided to make “Heal the Country” the theme for 2021, it was calling on all Australians – Indigenous and non-Indigenous – to work together to redress historical injustices.

Healing the country means listening to the prayers for indigenous peoples to have greater management, participation and power over their country. It also means welcoming and respecting Indigenous Peoples’ cultural knowledge and understanding of the country as part of Australia’s national heritage.

That’s why every day of the past week, the Australian Embassy proudly shared stories on our social media that educate and celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. I invite you to visit our Facebook and Twitter accounts and learn more about the oldest uninterrupted cultures in the world.

I await your comments at downunder.mexico@dfat.gov.au or on Facebook and Twitter as @AusEmbMex.

* Australian Ambassador to Mexico