Naiara Olmedo lost in Denmark

The Biscay Naiara Olmedo (1-4, 0 KO) lost last night in the Danish town of Struer, at the Struer Arena, to the local rookie Melissa mortensen (1-0, 0 KO).

The Danish was superior to the Spanish, according to the three cards of the local judges, Jan Christensen 60-54, Freddy Rafn 60-54 and Soren Saugmann 60-53, who gave all the rounds to the Danish.

The bout went six rounds at featherweight, giving Olmedo on the scale 56 kg for 57,800 of his rival.

The brave Basque fighter could not achieve her second professional victory, after being very close in her last fight in Barcelona against the Barcelona debutant Karla Mérida last May.