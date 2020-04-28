In a bikini, Naiara Azevedo talked about the routine to keep her body in shape and remembered the plastics. ‘I had liposuction at the beginning of the year, yes, I already put silicone on, I went back to training a few days ago and sought treatment with a doctor in the area of ​​weight loss … in short, I have used this time to take care of myself, discover myself and evolve’, said singer on Instagram

Naiara Azevedo left her body on display in a pink swimwear look and exhibited the result of her surgery to her followers in a bikini photo. In January, the singer had an HD liposuction and removed about 7 kilos of fat. “Today I woke up loving myself very much! I took some pictures for myself and I was thinking for a few hours, will I post, will I not post … and you know what, finally I decided to post yes and share with you how much I am happy with myself and how much I’ve been looking for improvement and evolution with my body and my physical, mental and spiritual health “, said the countryman, who already eliminated 33kg with exercises and diet.

Naiara Azevedo comments on body changes

Happy with the new curves, Naiara took on plastics and highlighted the importance of returning to training. “A few years ago I sought my evolution in my weight loss, but over time I felt the need to do more for myself so I decided to take a step further with my body. Yes, I had liposuction at the beginning of the year, I already put silicone on, I went back to to train a few days and I sought treatment with a doctor in the area of ​​weight loss … in short, I have used this time to take care of myself, discover myself and evolve “, commented the countryman, an example of empowerment for fans.

Singer wants to fill her mouth

Recently, Naiara participated in “Só Toca Top Verão” and did not hide her desire to do lip filling. “What I didn’t do was because there was no time to do it, the rest I do everything. I do botox. Now, I want to fill my mouth, there was no time to do it, there was no time to stop, but, if I can, I’ll put a little thing to have a beautiful mouth just like you “, said the artist, good-natured. Ludmilla also took advantage of the moment to relax about the value of aesthetic procedures: “It doesn’t cost anything. If she befriends someone good, she’ll do it”.

Sertaneja opens the game about food

On another occasion, Naiara spoke about her struggle against the scale. “I was already obese and between my comings and goings, I lost about 100 kilos. I love to eat and I like everything. My biggest attraction is salty, but it turns and moves I have a relapse in the sweet. I love to eat and deprive myself a lot. When I am in I eat grilled fish on the road and eat only the carbohydrate necessary to give me energy to go on stage. Heavy food at night is terrible for me. I need my willingness to dance, jump. losing weight was a necessity. I felt severe pain in my right knee. I lived with medication and that is not a quality of life “, he explained.

(By Patrícia Dias)

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’