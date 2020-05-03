Nahuel Guzmán He is a goalkeeper who normally gives so much to talk about inside and outside the green rectangle. On this occasion, the Argentine keeper assured that he had no problems with the situation he mentioned. Paul AguilarAmericanist who proposed play the Liguilla to a single match.

When questioned, the South American goalkeeper noted that neither he nor the Monterrey club would have conflicts with such a solution. It should be noted that, until before the break in soccer due to quarantine, Tigers he was fighting to sneak into the first eight of the general.

“I didn’t hear any of that (about Aguilar’s idea). But we play America however we want, no problem ”, he declared Nahuel Guzmán during a video conference. At the same time, he assured that the initiative of the Americanist would not have to affect the objectives of the university students.

Source: dailymotion Diario Récord

Notably Nahuel Guzmán It is one of the pillars of the feline institution, so your opinion about it in this type of debate is further maximized. The above is due to the fact that, since their arrival in Tigers, records a total of 288 matches with 114 undefeated fences.

In addition, Nahuel Guzmán is one of the three participants of Tigres in the e-Liga MX. However, and contrary to what was expected, the Argentinean could not win none of the encounters who has played. Despite this, he has starred in entertaining moments during this virtual tournament.

“I decided to participate because they forced me, there wasn’t much choice. There was pressure from the organizers and I think personally it was a nice challenge. I’m not a video game professional, I had my first console when I was 30 years old, my wife gave it to me ”, he concluded.