Nahuel Guzmán it is, again, in the eye of the hurricane. The Tigers goalkeeper took control of the latest e-Liga MX game where the university students tied three goals against Toluca. It was precisely in the confrontation where users reported ‘trap‘Of the Argentinean, because during the transmission of TUDN he showed the console shutdown control video game.

Rogelio Funes Mori He was in charge of increasing the controversy after sharing the video in which the control of the ‘Patón’ is turned off. The above occurred near the 81st minute of the match, that is, minutes after the end of the match. Many users criticized the position of Nahuel; However, many others affirmed that it was a light effect that complicated posture real control.

This theory increases after, in recent weeks, the Nahuel Guzmán stated that he was forced by the club to be part of this initiative. In addition, this joins the comments that generated the victory of Tigres over Monterrey in the last encounter, where the goalkeeper looked impressive with the control.

The controversy around Nahuel Guzmán joins the problems that the e-Liga MX has had as to match fixing is concerned. It is worth remembering the time when users accused Eduardo Aguirre for letting himself win in the duel against the university students themselves. Similarly, in the last days the duel had to be repeated between Guadalajara and Monarcas for problems in the controls of the michoacano.