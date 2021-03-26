Nahikari will be Real Madrid’s first signing 21-22

03/27/2021 at 00:25 CET

Nahikari García will be the first signing of Real Madrid 2021-2022. Urnieta’s forward, a symbol of the ‘txuri-urdin’ team, will end a seven-year stint at the club of her life to embark on a new adventure at Real Madrid, which continues with its project of reinforcing its squad with Spanish soccer players of high level.

After several years -especially the last two- in which his name has been related to big clubs such as Madrid, Atlético or even PSG, finally the Spanish international has made the decision to change of scene and not renew for Real Sociedad, a club with the one that ends the contract on June 30. Real Madrid, a club with which he has always acknowledged sympathy as a child, has closed a total agreement with Nahikari that would only need to be made official, as SPORT has learned.

At just 24 years old, Nahikari is one of the best strikers in Spain and has been in charge of proving it in recent years. In this course, despite not being the undisputed starter with Real Sociedad, he has played 20 games, scoring six goals and remaining one goal away from his 100 goal with the Real shirt.