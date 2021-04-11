Nagoya Grampus takes the three points home after beating Oita Trinita (0-3)

Apr 11, 2021 at 10:01 CEST

The Nagoya Grampus signed an outstanding performance after thrashing the Oita Trinita during the meeting held in the & Omacr; ita Bank Dome this Sunday, which ended with a score of 0-3. The Oita Trinita arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game against Vissel Kobe by a score of 1-0 and with a streak of four losses in a row in the competition. For his part, Nagoya Grampus had to settle for a zero draw against the Shonan bellmare. With this defeat the Oita Trinita remained in sixteenth position after the end of the match, while the Nagoya Grampus is second.

The match started in a favorable way for him Nagoya Grampus, who fired the starting gun at the & Omacr; ita Bank Dome thanks to a bit of Yamasaki in the 33rd minute. After a new play, Nagoya’s team increased the score, which distanced itself by establishing the 0-2 with a goal in its own goal from Keisuke saka moments before the final whistle, at 44, thus closing the first half with a 0-2 on the light.

After the half of the match, in the second half came the goal for the visiting team, which increased their distance through a goal from Kakitani on the verge of the end, in 92, thus ending the match with a final result of 0-3.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Oita Trinita gave entrance to Hasegawa, Kurosaki, Kagawa, Inoue and Isa for Kobayashi, Haneda, Misao, Matsumoto Y Kobayashi, Meanwhile he Nagoya Grampus gave the green light to Kakitani, Soma, Inagaki Y Nakatani for Maeda, Saito, Yamasaki Y Mateus.

In the match the referee warned with a yellow card only to the home team. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to Kobayashi.

With this result, the Oita Trinita remains with five points and the Nagoya Grampus it rises to 23 points.

On the following day, the two teams will play in their stadium. Oita’s team will face the Kashiwa Reysol and, for his part, the Nagoya Grampus will do it against him Sagan tosu.

Data sheetOita Trinita:Takagi, Keisuke Saka, Misao (Kagawa, min.74), Haneda (Kurosaki, min.67), Shimoda, Kobayashi (Hasegawa, min.67), Matsumoto (Inoue, min.74), Takahata, Machida, Kobayashi (Hasegawa , min.67) and Yuya TakazawaNagoya Grampus:Langerak, Maruyama, Kimoto, Yoshida, Naruse, Yonemoto, Nagasawa, Maeda (Kakitani, min.59), Saito (Soma, min.59), Mateus (Nakatani, min.88) and Yamasaki (Inagaki, min.65)Stadium:& Omacr; ita Bank DomeGoals:Yamasaki (0-1, min. 33), Keisuke Saka (0-2, min. 44) and Kakitani (0-3, min. 92)