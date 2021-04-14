Nagoya Grampus beat Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1-0

04/14/2021 at 2:31 PM CEST

The Nagoya Grampus added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-0 against him Sanfrecce Hiroshima this wednesday in the Toyota Stadium. The Nagoya Grampus came to the game with strengthened spirits after beating at home 0-3 at Oita Trinita. On the part of the visiting team, the Sanfrecce Hiroshima lost by a result of 0-1 in the previous duel against the Shonan bellmare. With this result, the Nagoya team is second at the end of the duel, while the Sanfrecce Hiroshima is sixth.

Good start of the meeting for him Nagoya Grampus, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Maruyama in minute 22. With this score the first half of the duel ended.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a 1-0 score.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Nagoya Grampus gave entrance to Abe, Maeda, Yamasaki Y Nagasawa for Saito, Soma, Kakitani Y Mateus, Meanwhile he Sanfrecce Hiroshima gave entrance to Aoyama, Rhayner Y Kashiwa for Shibasaki, Asano Y Ezequiel.

The referee sanctioned four players with a yellow card, two for the locals and two for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to Kakitani Y Yonemoto and by visitors to Rhayner Y Kawabe.

After the conclusion of this match on matchday 19, the Nagoya Grampus was placed in second position with 26 points, in a position of access to the AFC Champions League, while the Sanfrecce Hiroshima he is in sixth place with 16 points.

On the following day, the two teams will play away from home. The Nagoya team will face the Sagan tosu and, for his part, the Sanfrecce Hiroshima will do it against him Prawn Osaka.

Data sheetNagoya Grampus:Langerak, Maruyama, Nakatani, Yoshida, Miyahara, Yonemoto, Inagaki, Saito (Abe, min.57), Soma (Maeda, min.57), Mateus (Nagasawa, min.75) and Kakitani (Yamasaki, min.69)Sanfrecce Hiroshima:Osako, Yuta Imazu, Araki, Higashi, Nogami, Kawabe, Morishima, Shibasaki (Aoyama, min.64), Ezequiel (Kashiwa, min.83), Junior Santos and Asano (Rhayner, min.64)Stadium:Toyota StadiumGoals:Maruyama (1-0, min. 22)