Nagoya Grampus beat Cerezo Osaka 1-0

05/08/2021 at 10:00 CEST

The Nagoya Grampus added three points to his scoreboard after achieving a victory worked against the Cherry Osaka, who beat 1-0 this Saturday in the Toyota Stadium. The Nagoya Grampus He approached the game with the intention of tracing his score in the standings after suffering a 3-2 defeat in the previous game against Kawasaki Frontale. Regarding the visiting team, the Cherry Osaka had to settle for a 1-1 draw against him Prawn Osaka. After the result obtained, the Nagoya team is second at the end of the match, while the Cherry Osaka is sixth.

During the first part of the game, none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the score did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second half came the goal for him Nagoya Grampus, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Yoshida at 67 minutes, ending the duel with a 1-0 result in the light.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Nagoya Grampus gave entrance to Saito, Maeda, Kimoto Y Nagasawa for Soma, Kakitani, Yamasaki Y Mateus, Meanwhile he Cherry Osaka gave the green light to Takagi, Kato, Nishikawa Y Matsuda for Nakajima, Toyokawa, Kiyotake Y Fujita.

The referee sanctioned three players with a yellow card, two for the locals and one for the visitors. On the part of the locals, the card went to Yonemoto Y Kakitani and by visitors to Takagi.

After overcoming the match, the Nagoya Grampus was ranked with 29 points, occupying a place for access to the AFC Champions League, in second place in the qualifying table at the end of the game, while the Cherry Osaka it was placed in sixth place with 21 points.

On the following day, the two teams will play at home. The Nagoya team will face the Shimizu S-Pulse and, for his part, the Cherry Osaka will do it against him Vissel Kobe.

Data sheetNagoya Grampus:Langerak, Maruyama, Nakatani, Yoshida, Morishita, Yonemoto, Inagaki, Kakitani (Maeda, min.86), Soma (Saito, min.56), Mateus (Nagasawa, min.91) and Yamasaki (Kimoto, min.91)Cerezo Osaka:Jin-Hyeon Kim, Tiago Pagnussat, Dankler, Maruhashi, Matsuda, Fujita (Matsuda, min.86), Okuno, Kiyotake (Nishikawa, min.69), Sakamoto, Toyokawa (Kato, min.69) and Nakajima (Takagi, min. .38)Stadium:Toyota StadiumGoals:Yoshida (1-0, min. 67)