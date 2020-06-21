If there is someone who is an SUV on the television sets where he collaborates, that is Nagore Robles. The one who was a contestant on ‘Big Brother’ has some tables on the different stages of television programs that leave us speechless. A woman who gets wet, who defends what she believes with tooth and nail, and who never keeps quiet because she looks good.

Nagore Robles, who has also been one of the known television faces who has been very active during confinement, He has posted on his Instagram profile a photograph that has ignited all his followers.

The television collaborator has published a photograph of how God brought her into the world and He has unleashed thousands of comments on his social network. At 37, the reality TV commentator has shown that she has an enviable body figure, and it cannot be less, since we know that she performs a lot of physical exercise to stay fit.