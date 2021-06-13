Naftali Bennett takes command in Israel, farewell to Netanyahu

JERUSALEM.

The 12 consecutive years from Benjamin Netanyahu What Prime Minister from Israel came to an end this Sunday, after the parliament approved a new “government of change” led by the nationalist Naftali Bennett.

The right-wing Bennett, anointed by a alliance that goes from the left to right and includes arab parties, got the favorable vote of 60 of 119 deputies present (out of 120 available to the Chamber), and 59 against, belonging to the Likud of outgoing head of government and to the groupings of extreme right Y ultra-orthodox.

I understand that today is not an easy day for many, but neither is it a day of mourning, it is a day of change, of regime change within the framework of a democracy, “the radical right-wing leader had indicated in his speech to the Knesset parliament.

I promise that this government will work for the entire country as a whole, no one should be afraid, “he added.

He also warned that his government will not let “Iran develop nuclear weapons” and “reserves absolute freedom of action” against Tehran.

The new coalition will be led by Bennett, head of the right-wing Yamina party, for the first two years, and then by the centrist Yair Lapid for an equivalent period.

jrr