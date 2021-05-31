Naftali Bennett, even less tolerant than Netanyahu

The days of Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister of Israel may be numbered, thus ending 12 consecutive years of Government that have been characterized by a heavy hand in the Palestinian conflict and that even human rights organizations such as Human Rights Watch have described as “abusive practices that constitute crimes of apartheid and persecution”.

The country, which has recently launched a very important offensive on Gaza, in which more than 255 Palestinians were killed, has been characterized in recent years by its political instability. Y is that despite Netanyahu’s longevity at the head of the country, they have been held in only two years four elections that they have not given any candidate a sufficient majority to govern.

And before the possibility of a fifth election, there is a certain consensus between disparate forces on the right, left and center to end the Netanyahu era. A concentration executive that a priori would be chaired at first by someone even more radical than the current prime minister: Naftali Bennett.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel and Naftali Bennett, who aspires to be his successor. (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND, GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP via Getty Images)

This 49-year-old man is a tech entrepreneur of success that until not long ago was a great ally of Netanyahu and whose letter of introduction is his project of annex almost two-thirds of the occupied West Bank.

The son of American immigrants, Bennett entered politics in 2006 at the hand of the politician he now aspires to overthrow. During two years he was his personal assistant, and soon he found his own way, although he was always willing to agree with his old boss, occupying various ministries for years.

Turned to standard-bearer of the Israeli radical right and source of devotion of the colonists, since it has always defended the settlements, advocates an intransigent stance towards the Palestinians, rejecting the creation of a state, as he considers that “It would be suicide for Israel.”

Over the last decade he has left numerous headlines that give a good account of his ideology. Since: the conflict with the Palestinians has not been able to be solved but has to be endured as a “shell shot in the rear”. Until: “Terrorists must be killed, not released”, in reference to Palestinian prisoners.

Netanyahu and Bennett when they both shared the government in 2019. (Photo by ATEF SAFADI / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

A harsh speech of rejection to the Palestinians and also to Iran that also incorporates economic ultraliberalism and reduction of bureaucracy and government taxes.

But beyond that Bennett is a true survivor of politics. In less than a decade it has passed through different formations and governments and now, before the decline of Netanyahu, it has not hesitated switch sides and try to agree with those who previously opposed to give the final blow to his former boss.

As Reuters tells, although the situation of the Palestinians with Netanyahu was not good, that Bennet becomes prime minister is not an invitation to greater tolerance and dialogue, but quite the opposite.

And it is that with him as prime minister the possibility of a negotiated peace and an independent state, a solution encouraged for decades by the international community.

The coalition to oust Netanyahu from power is going to be a bit against nature, although as has been demonstrated in recent years in Israel, anything is possible. It comes from the pact between Bennett with the moderate leader Yair lapid, and will be characterized by the rotation in the prime minister’s seat. If the negotiations progress, it would be Bennett who will occupy it first and then it would be Lapid’s turn.

Ruins in Gaza after the Israeli bombings. (Photo by Majdi Fathi / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

If this Government is finally finalized (they have until June 2), it may be a period of great instability in Israel, since the compendium of forces that will make it possible barely have in common the rejection of a Netanyahu that it would pass to the opposition, but that it would continue to show its strength in society.

So it seems that it will be a government of minimums in which they will try to agree on common things such as economic recovery of the country after the coronavirus pandemic. In this sense, it is also possible that Bennett moderate your posture a bit once he has reached the post of prime minister. And it is that governing is not the same as campaigning.

Of course, what seems clear from his statements (“there never was a Palestinian state”) is that a agreed solution to a conflict dating back more than 70 years is not at all likely with him ruling the country.

