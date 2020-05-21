Neymar’s mother, Nadine Gonçalves broke up with model Tiago Ramos due to family pressure, according to the EXTRA newspaper. The businesswoman was even considering marrying the 23-year-old influencer, but she chose to end the relationship after requests from family members. The instagramer would be seeking ‘spiritual help’

Nadine Gonçalves and Tiago Ramos broke up. The former couple opted for separation after a private conversation, according to the newspaper EXTRA. The mother of the player Neymar decided that it would not be possible to continue the relationship due to opinions of family members. According to the source, the businesswoman would have been pressured by the family to end the romance. The family members ‘requests were related to the news released about Tiago Ramos’ personal life after the announcement of the relationship a little over 1 month ago.

Nadine Gonçalves wanted to marry Tiago Ramos, says newspaper

The separation was not an easy decision for Neymar’s mother. According to the source, Nadine Gonçalves had plans to marry the 23-year-old, who is a phenomenon at Tik Tok, and therefore would have been very sad about the end of the relationship. Nadine Gonçalves, in fact, still has feelings for the model, says the newspaper EXTRA.

Tiago Ramos seeks ‘spiritual help’ after breakup

According to an EXTRA newspaper source, Tiago Ramos is seeking spiritual help to deal with the end of his relationship with Nadine Gonçalves. For that, the model is following online services to follow the faith without disrespecting the quarantine. He would be accompanying the lives of Pastor Marcos Paulo, who is close to the player’s family and was already present at the celebration of Rafaella Santos’ birthday.

Tiago Ramos was staying at Nadine Gonçalves’ house

Tiago Ramos traveled to São Paulo to be quarantined in the company of Nadine Gonçalves. The model was staying at Nadine Gonçalves’ mansion, according to EXTRA newspaper sources. After the end of the relationship, the 23-year-old influencer moved temporarily to a friend’s home in Santos, São Paulo.

Nadine Gonçalves and Tiago Ramos keep photos on Instagram

Nadine Gonçalves and Tiago Ramos continue to follow. The ex-couple still keeps the photo together on their Instagram profile. The image shows the two very close, exchanging affection and smiles. In the caption, Neymar’s mother highlighted the feeling for the model. “The inexplicable cannot be explained, if one lives …”, he declared. Tiago Ramos summarized the caption of the publication by the word: “Inexplicable”.

Nadine Gonçalves had the approval of Neymar in dating

Nadine Gonçalves won the support of her son, Neymar, when announcing the courtship with Tiago Ramos. On the occasion, the player liked his mother’s photo and approved the relationship: “Be happy, mommy. I love you”. The player’s father also commented on the post and left clapping and praying emojis.

