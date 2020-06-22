It seems that Nadia Sheikh’s career is reactivating little by little, we have covered it both here and on the Wild Creatures website with her latest singles-clips, her acoustic mini-concerts streaming in full confinement and, as is fair, re-crown it on the Wild Creatures website with the pre-pandemic publication of its recommended EP Everybody’s Hears But No One’s Listening. But time passes and hunger increases and the Sheikh wants to resume her career where she left her at the beginning of March and that is, after opening the Stereophonics themselves on their generous European tour in February, the edition of the aforementioned E.P. I was going to allow her to present it in conditions with generous dates for England and Spain with ‘the boys’, as she calls them. Well, it has not been like this, the world has changed and since the cultural and musical scene is going to be unfortunately one of the last to reactivate as far as live music is concerned, you have to recycle and adapt to the circumstances by letting yourself see in streaming festivals like yesterday’s in Isolated But Not Alone and the one that is to come in July (6th-12th) called Sucker Music Week with the same concept that I’m telling you about. But you also have to reactivate the video clip activity !!!…

… .And it is that the video clips are becoming one of the forts of the Castellón based in London, I am subjective, I know and I boast about it but each video clip seems to me a piece of Nadia’s heart, with fair means but with clear ideas, making the most of the minimum and that is exactly what he has achieved again with his recently published video clip entitled “Get Away”.

Musically (I already said it in Creatures) it is the subject that comes closest to P.J. Harvey, both in nervous tapping and in those phrasings repeating ‘Get Away!’ Over and over again. I love it when the Sheikh gets wild !!! As for the clip, it has been filmed by Eric Benajes with the assistance of Miguel Serrano and Fran Jaime. The locations, apparently, occur in parallel from a terrace in the city of Castellón and somewhere in the vast countryside of La Plana with minimal scenery. As for the montage, I have to say that I love it, taking advantage of the climax moments of the subject with Nadia’s most dynamic movements in front of the camera.

You have no choice but to enjoy it honey …