Nadia Podoroska won and goes against Serena Williams

Rosario tennis player Nadia Podoroska, after not playing for 47 days on the circuit for a series of injuries, turned a great match of two hours and 34 minutes, this Tuesday, against the German Laura Siegemund by 2-6, 7-6 (3) and 6-1 to advance to the second round of the Masters 1000 in Rome where she will face to the now number 8 in the world, Serena Williams.

Although Argentina did not have a good start and lost the first set with a great difference (6-2), she did not lower her arms and in the second she fought until the end to take him in a tight 7-6, which allowed her to continue in match. This was an incentive to improve his serve, which was not being effective and He was able to overcome the match by also taking the third set with a great 6-1 advantage.

The Rosario, despite the difficulties at the start of the game, was superior to the German with a 65% effectiveness in the first service, two aces in favor and committed only a couple of double faults.

Podoroska, 24, will face for the first time in the next instance with one of the most recognized tennis players in the world, Serena Williams, who is eighth in the ATP ranking and she is used to this type of tournaments due to her long career in which she became champion of this event three times and won a total of 73 WTA titles. The meeting is scheduled for this next Wednesday.

