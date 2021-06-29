Nadia Podoroska wins the place of the 30th finals at the expense of tennis player Ann Li

06/29/2021 at 2:15 PM CEST

Argentina Nadia podoroska, number 39 of the WTA, won in the 64th final of Wimbledon by 6-4 and 7 (7) -6 (1) in one hour and forty minutes to Ann li, American tennis player, number 72 of the WTA. After this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the 30th finals.

The American tennis player managed to break her rival’s serve 4 times, while the Argentine player, for her part, managed it 5 times. Likewise, the Argentine tennis player achieved 63% effectiveness in the first service, committed 6 double faults and took 55% of the service points, while the data of her opponent is 58% effective, 4 doubles fouls and 49% of points obtained at service.

The Argentine player will be measured in the final 30s of the competition with the winner of the match in which the Czech player will face Tereza Martincova and the american Alison riske.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) 238 tennis players participate and a total of 128 come to the final phase. The players come from those who qualify directly, those who have won in the previous phase of the tournament and those who are invited. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.