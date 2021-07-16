Nadia Podoroska will fulfill a dream by playing the Tokyo Games

The tennis life of Nadia podoroska began to change radically on August 4, 2019, when I was playing the Pan American Games in Lima 2019. Unlike previous editions in which the presence of tennis in this kind of events was more testimonial than any other issue, this time it delivered a place Olympic champion of the contest. In that sense, Argentina prevailed in the final against American Carolina Dolehide after being 0-4 down in the third set. Since then, everything has been uphill. Of course, based on effort and work and with a fundamental change of mind to trust her more and more every day. Days away from traveling to Tokyo to participate in their first Olympic Games, he chatted with the media – through a press conference organized by the AAT – and left his feelings about the tournament.

“I’m still not nervous. In fact, I was able to rest and unwind a bit in the last few weeks. I am fulfilling a dream by participating in the Olympic Games“, he affirmed. Although there will be several casualties in the female team (15 of the top 50 in the ranking will not travel to Japan), Rosario chooses to go step by step and not set goals at the level of results. be content with every moment. “I want to enjoy the experience and do my best. [Ir a un JJ.OO] It is the maximum that an athlete can aspire to and sharing a Villa with other athletes is something unique. Without a doubt, it will be something new and I hope to be able to play the mixed doubles with Horacio [Zeballos]”, he assured.

In addition, he commented: “Since my participation in Wimbledon ended, I returned to Alicante to train on concrete. It is a surface that I adapt easily to and I like. I think I have a tennis to be able to play on fast courts and my performance was Well, I also improved the game on the net a lot and also my serve, so I feel confident “.

THE YEAR OF PODOROSKA

At age 24, Nadia he is currently in the best position of his career as he is ranked 36th in the international ranking. Also, this season (13/14 on a win / loss balance) she was able to make her Australian Open and Wimbledon debut and achieved outstanding performances with wins over two top-10s (Petra Kvitova and Serena Williams). Will he be able to strike in Tokyo?