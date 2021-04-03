Nadia Podoroska resigns from Bogotá due to injury

Argentina Nadia podoroska, which started as one of the favorites of the tournament Bogota which will begin this Saturday, announced this Friday its abandonment due to hip injury.

“I had been coming for several weeks bringing a discomfort, a pain, and well, I came to Bogotá these days, I tried to train to see how it turned out, if it improved, and unfortunately the pain kept increasing“, said this Friday the tennis player of Ukrainian descent.

Born 24 years ago in Rosario, the number 48 in the world assured in a video that the pain is so strong that she can no longer walk without discomfort.

“So with the team we decided to withdraw from the Colsanitas Cup. The truth is that for me it is also sad news because I love playing in South America, “added the semifinalist at Roland Garros last year.

Podoroska acknowledged that her departure from the tournament also causes her sadness because she knows about the efforts made by the organizers to carry out these events.

“The truth is that I have to prioritize my physique, being well and being able to compete at 100 every time I enter the court. So words of apology to all the organizers, to all the fans as well and hopefully I can come next year, “lamented the winner of fourteen singles titles and seven doubles.

The championship, which is the most important of the women’s circuit in Latin America and, on this occasion, will be under the protection of a bubble due to the covid-19 pandemic, in this first stage it will have 32 players, of which four will come out. they will join the main draw.

The winners of the qualifying rounds will be added to the main phase of the tournament in which favorites such as the French also appear Caroline Garcia, as well as other recognized tennis players including the Italian Sara errani, the Spanish Sara sorribes, the german Anna-Lena Friedsam and the switzerland Stefanie voegele. The contest, sponsored by Colsanitas, will distribute this year 250,000 dollars and 280 WTA points for the champion.