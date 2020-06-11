The Vice President of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, is among the possible candidates to succeed Mário Centeno in the presidency of the Eurogroup from July 13, since the Portuguese announced on Tuesday that he is leaving the Portuguese Government and will not choose to renew the mandate at the head of the European body.

Although there is still no formal candidacy, diplomatic sources have told Europa Press that they expect “at least” three ministers to step forward: the Spanish, the Luxembourgish Pierre Gramegna and the Irish Paschal Donohoe. None of the three governments, however, has wanted to confirm their respective candidacies.

The procedure, in any case, will begin this Thursday at the meeting by videoconference that will be held that day by the heads of Finance of the Nineteen. In her, Centeno will communicate his decision to his colleagues and with this a period will be opened for the presentation of official candidacies.

Waiting to know which ministers choose to occupy the presidency of the Eurogroup for the next two and a half years, community sources indicate that “Calviño’s reputation is irreproachable” but “he also has a very pronounced profile”

His eight years in the European institutions, his contacts in Brussels and his counterbalancing role for Podemos in the Council of Ministers make him The Spanish woman gains possibilities if she decides to present her candidacy. In addition, Calviño would not have to leave the Pedro Sánchez government.

In its favor must also be added the fact that the presidency of the Eurogroup he would continue with his eventual appointment in the hands of a country in the south of the bloc and the Social Democratic family, although it is true that Calviño is not affiliated with the PSOE, something that also happens in the case of Centeno.

Against him plays the fact that Spain will be, together with Italy, one of the economies most affected by the Covid-19 crisis at a time when the Eurogroup meetings will be largely related to the European response to the pandemic. “The poles in the debates should not assume European positions, it is difficult for them to be credible as bridge builders”, other sources consulted point

Opposite, according to these sources, would be the Luxembourgish Gramegna, belonging to the European liberal family and who already tried to lead the Eurogroup two and a half years ago, when he was overtaken by Centeno himself.

The Irish Donohoe’s team, for its part, does not make any statements in this regard and merely states that the minister is focused on internal efforts to agree on a coalition government after the elections that took place in February.

Whoever is the person chosen to replace Centeno, will become the fourth to occupy the presidency of the Eurogroup, a position that since its launch in 1998 has only been held by men, since The Luxembourgian Jean-Claude Juncker debuted the position and his successor was the Dutchman Jeroen Dijsselbloem.