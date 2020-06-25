The Spanish candidate for the presidency of the Eurogroup, the Minister for Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, is a former high-ranking European civil servant with a technocratic profile and moderate reputation in the left-wing coalition government.

« It would be an honor for the Government of Spain and for me as president if Nadia Calviño assumed the Presidency of the Eurogroup, » said the president of the government, Pedro Sánchez, on Thursday.

« For the first time, Spain and a woman would lead this institution, » he observed.

Affable and always serene in her speeches, Nadia Calviño is a well-known face in Brussels, where she said she wants « to continue working for a strong and prosperous euro area for the benefit of all European citizens », if elected.

Since 2006, it was forged in the General Directorate of Competition, and later in the Internal Market, in the European Commission. In both cases under the presidency of a conservative, first José Manuel Durao Barroso and then Jean-Claude Juncker.

Calviño had been working in Brussels for 12 years when in June 2018, as Director of the Budget at the European Commission, Sánchez named her Minister of Economy.

The choice of a technocratic and liberal profile like his then sought to seduce the European Union and the financial markets. A bet that paid off.

Calviño, who speaks English, French and German, is « a guarantee that Spain will continue to increase its weight in the European institutions, » Banco Santander president Ana Patricia Botín said of her appointment.

The newspaper El Mundo described the entry into the Calviño government, 51, as « one of the most applauded signings » of the socialist leader.

– « Social-liberal » –

Calviño, described as « social-liberal » and « politically neutral », previously worked in technical positions in the Spanish Ministry of Economy, for the governments of the conservative José María Aznar and the socialist José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

Born in La Coruña and mother of four children, she grew up in Madrid and has a degree in Economics and Law. With it, Sánchez wanted to send a message of stability, after his first government went ahead in 2018 with a fragile and heterogeneous majority.

When the new government was formed in January 2020, again a minority and this time in coalition with the radical left of Podemos, the socialist leader promoted Calviño as third vice president, in charge of Economic Affairs.

In this executive he had to act as a moderator and guarantor of budgetary orthodoxy before the ministers of the radical left.

In this sense, Calviño was reluctant to Podemos’s plans to completely repeal the 2012 labor reform, drawn up by conservatives and which, according to its detractors, has favored precariousness.

« Her critics say of her that she gives in little in the negotiations, » said El Mundo in 2018, describing her as « an intelligent woman, very hard-working, perfectionist, a technique of the highest level, with a cordial but firm character and always smiling. »

His European and unpolitical technical profile recalls that of his predecessors, the short-lived Román Escolano – just three months in office – and Luis de Guindos (December 2011-March 2018), the architect of the austerity policy implemented by the conservative government by Mariano Rajoy.

Daughter of the lawyer José María Calviño Iglesias, director of Spanish public radio television in the early 1980s, worked in the late 1990s for Luis de Guindos, now Vice President of the European Central Bank (ECB), before he entered politics .

