The Vice President for Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, has insisted this Monday in asking for a european common fund that it serves so that no EU country comes out of this crisis with more debt than the rest. Spain has asked for a European Reconstruction Fund to make transfers The countries that have suffered the most from the coronavirus are neither interests nor macroeconomic conditions.

According to Calviño, the result of the crisis should not be that some countries end up being more indebted than others, but rather that there should be a common response to the economic reconstruction that be financed jointly.

“We defend that there must be a European reconstruction fund that should be jointly financed. We do not think that the result of this crisis should be that some countries end up being more indebted than others, “Calviño said in an interview with the‘ Bloomberg ’agency.

Calviño has indicated that the Government confident that recovery will start quickly in the second part of the year, despite the fact that, obviously, the economy will suffer enormously in 2020. “We will have a strong rebound in 2021. That is our prediction and that of national and international institutions,” he recalled.

Regarding the possible rescue, the vice president has assured that “for the moment the conditions in our country are very favorable, we have financed ourselves at negative rates in the last auctions. We have no problem going to the markets. “

Airlines

Calviño highlighted that the passenger air transport sector has been one of the most affected by the pandemic, confinement measures and travel restrictions worldwide, which has led different governments to try to provide different aid channels, on which the European Commission is paying close attention to ensure that competition rules are not violated.

“We are strong supporters of a European response, all these airlines are European companies and that is why we defend an egalitarian field in which the different support alternatives provide a similar funding and a similar level credibility to not end up creating competition problems, “said the Spanish.

The third vice-president of the Government has highlighted the Spanish action in support of the country’s airlines by issuing public guarantees and the different lines of credit established. «We will continue this line of support to airlines so they can cope with the hard hit of the pandemic, “he said.

Calviño stressed that, without prejudging some of the agreements that are being carried out in other countries, “the European Commission is paying great attention to ensure that competition rules are not violated and that the playing field is not uneven due to the different ability of governments to provide aid to companies. “