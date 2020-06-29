Nadia Calviño, candidate for the presidency of the Eurogroup and vice-president of the Government, has appealed to the consensus and collaboration of all political formations in defending common approaches so that Spain can have “A strong voice in Europe”.

“If Spain wants to have a strong voice in Europe, it is important that all political parties are aligned,” Calviño said this Sunday during an electoral act in A Coruña to a question about the negotiation to receive more community funds for reactivation after coronavirus.

Calviño believes that the countries must emerge “together” from this crisis, “at least at the level of the European Union”, an objective for which Spain, he has assured, has worked “very intensively” since the first weeks of the health emergency.

“We have made a lot of progress,” said the state responsible for the economy, who has valued the fact of having a first financing safety net that allows to cover measures such as the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) and provide financial stability for future state actions.

In any case, Calviño has pointed out that any relaunch plan in the future should be financed by issuing debt at European level And he pointed out that in the coming weeks, meetings will be held “at the highest level” to “define that long-term solution for the economy.”

The current proposal of the European Commission – he added – starts from a “good base”, by betting on establishing a multiannual financial framework “Strong” and for creating an “economic recovery fund of up to 750,000 million euros” for credits and transfers to states, so that they can carry out reform plans and investments.

The vice president of the state Executive and candidate for the presidency of the Eurogroup has insisted that this crisis is “Very different” to other previous ones and, for this reason, he has insisted that Spanish political parties should contribute to strengthening a common position throughout the country.

On the initial procedures for the preparation of new general state budgets, Calviño has said that Spain lives a “Relatively exceptional situation” as the accounts of the former Executive of Mariano Rajoy have been extended on several occasions and that, for this reason, the Government is working to create new budgets “that respond to the priorities” of this moment