The Vice President for Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, has recognized in Congress that the “enormous debt” that will be caused by the “extraordinary effort” to face the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus “It can be a drag on future generations”.

“What better than to think about leaving them a better world?” Asked the third vice president of the Executive in the control session to the Government this Wednesday in the Congress of Deputies when asked by the EH-Bildu spokeswoman about how she plans to prevent the crisis from affecting more intensely the youth, as in the previous economic crisis.

Scholarship expansion

In this sense, it has claimed the Government’s program to expand the scholarship program, improve digital and professional training, promote the ecological transition and research and digitization policies.

Regarding the measures adopted in his shock plan against the crisis, focused on young people, he assured that “they are very directly aimed at protecting employment” and at «Most vulnerable groups», and has cited extraordinary benefits for temporary workers without sufficient contributions, measures to ensure housing or basic supplies such as electricity, water or gas.

Bildu excludes the “Cayetan”

For her part, Bildu’s spokeswoman, Mertxe Aizpurua, he regretted how in the previous crisis “the best prepared generation” was condemned to “suffer more unemployment, more precariousness, temporary and lower wages.”

Finally, he has asked Calviño to “focus his attention on youth”, since they can “set up a new model of society” and “are the ones who cry out for their rights.” “And not in the” Cayetan “who bellow, golf club at the ready, for fear of losing their privileges,” he concluded.