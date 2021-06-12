Nadal’s three falls in his 107 Roland Garros games

The Roland Garros tournament, the Parisian Grand Slam played on brick dust, could well change its name and be christened Rafael Nadal. It is that the Spanish is the lord and master of said contest, the one who he played 16 times and won 13 times! Tremendous. Also, his match record is beastly: 104 won versus 3 lost. Yes, the defeat against Novak Djokovic this Friday in the framework of the semifinals was only the third in the rich history of the Spanish in the contest.

On 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 had no rivals that can make him bite the dust. In those 13 years, Rafa was lethal in Paris and took all the titles, to be the winner at Roland Garros. However, What happened in 2009, 2015 and 2016? Here we tell you. As for the Peque to take note as well.

In the 2009 Nadal fell surprisingly to Robin Soderling. It was in the quarterfinals with the Swedish victory 6-2, 6-7, 6-4 and 7-6. Finally Roger Federer was champion by beating Soderling in the final. “Federer deserves the title,” said Rafa after its elimination. So it was.

On 2015 the Spanish again went into the quarterfinals and his executioner was Novak Djokovic, who then lost the final to Stanislas Wawrinka. The Serbian took Rafa out in three sets: 7-5, 6-3 and 6-1. “I lost in 2009, and it was not the end. I lost in 2015, and it will not be the end,” he warned. Nadal, with the blood in his eye.

On 2016 also did not win the tournament, although he did not lose on the court. After Sam Groth and the Argentine Facundo Bagnis, Nadal did not show up in the third round against Marcel Granollers. “I have to retire due to a problem in my left wrist that I have been dragging. If I continue, I may break”, explained the multi-champion.

AND ONE DAY THE THIRD DEFEAT CAME

This Friday Novak Djokovic was again in charge of leaving Rafael Nadal out of Roland Garros.

Two hundred and fifty-eight minutes. That was how long the whole world enjoyed another Rafael Nadal vs. Novak Djokovic. Anthology points, clenched fists, hands raised plus shouts of anger and happiness. This is how the semi-final of Roland Garros was experienced, which deserved a draw due to the talent and sacrifice of both but was left in the hands of the Serbian. Nole gave the Spaniard his third defeat, with 104 victories in Paris.

Although these matches cannot be analyzed exclusively from the numbers, the statistics help to understand how tight this duel of giants was that the Serbian took 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) and 6-2 . Novak finished with 50 winners against 48 of the Spaniard, who accumulated 55 unforced errors (the winner made 37).

Nadal’s start was from another game. Nole’s, too. The left-hander quickly took the lead 5-0 with two breaks, leaving the Serbian unanswered. But whoever believed that the world’s No. 1 would give up so easily was wrong. Although the chapter escaped him, Nole began to give signals and prove that he was alive.

Thus, with many winners and fewer mistakes than in the first minutes, he evened the score in one set per side. Rafa’s low effectiveness with his serve took away weapons to fight a match that also always had him standing. Especially in the third round, in which there were two breaks per side. A bad volley in the tie-break gave the advantage to Djokovic, who bet on his cross drive and a lot of drop shot to get bricks out of the Spanish wall.

The fourth quarter was finally almost a formality for the winner of 18 Grand Slams, who wants to repeat the 2016 conquest, beyond starting with a break against. Djokovic not only won, he delivered a superlative image. Stefanos Tsitsipas (5th), who awaits him in Sunday’s final, must be worried …

