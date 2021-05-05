Nadal’s smack in Madrid

Rafael Nadal He won again and those who were present at La Caja Mágica in Madrid were able to see a master class on tennis given by the Spaniard. His great performance led him to ruin the party for his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, who this Wednesday celebrated his 18th birthday.

Before the classic draw to determine who serves first and on which side of the court, Alcaraz was treated to a large chocolate cake that the tennis player Feliciano López gave him, and the organization invited the people who were inside the stadium to sing “happy birthday” to the player. Seconds before tossing the coin, Rafa told him between laughs: “Don’t eat it all.”

Despite the great reception, once the little party that had been given to Alcaraz was over, Nadal did not take pity on the birthday boy and passed him by 6-1 and 6-2, in just one hour and seventeen minutes of game, in a game that he knew how to dominate from start to finish.

Alcaraz lost but did not hide the happiness of playing against the number one in Spain (EFE)

Beyond defeat, Carlos Alcaraz fulfilled the dream of many: blow out the candles with the great Rafael Nadal and then play against him. A birthday that you will surely never forget.

In the round of 16 of the Masters 1000 in Madrid, the Mallorquin will have to face the winner of the duel between the Australian Alexei popyrin and italian Jannik Sinner.

Happy birthday for Alcaraz in Madrid

