The great initiative of the ACB to which many athletes have joined, consisting of the donation of mythical sports objectives in order to auction them and allocate the money raised to the fight against the coronavirus, has been a complete success. The 143,000 euros of collection were reached, among which the shirt with which Rafael Nadal won Roland Garros 2019 It was the most precious goal. 20,500 euros were paid for it, being the most valued item of all and with a wide difference from the second: a shirt of the Spanish team of Juan Carlos Navarro, for which 6,200 euros were paid.

