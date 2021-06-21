Nadal’s roadmap for the 2021 US Open

Rafael Nadal It will take a few weeks to disconnect and regain strength before the assault on which is already the great objective of the remainder of the season: the US Open 2021. This is how he revealed it Carlos Moyà in an interview for Tablero Deportivo de RTVE, where he had no qualms about talking about the Spanish tennis player’s plans to arrive in New York in top form. “It is a tournament that historically has been very good for him, he really likes the atmosphere that lives there and we hope it will be a tournament with almost no restrictions. The idea is to compete in the two previous Masters 1000, such as Canada and Cincinnati” , commented the coach and friend of Nadal.