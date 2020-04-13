We have mentioned on other occasions how confinement begins to force tennis players to bring out their most creative side or explore new sides of themselves that they did not know. It seems that Rafael Nadal The story has been applied and he has shown us on Twitter his latest discovery: the kitchen. The man from Manacorí, faced with the challenge of his mother, has left us a fun video in which he is shown preparing a cake. Ojito with the technique to take the mixer.

