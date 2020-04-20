Rafael Nadal He has decided to join the fashion of Instagram live shows … and he has done it in style. For about an hour the Manacorí recapitulated on the most urgent matters, how he is managing the coronavirus situation at home and also how his Academy is enduring this unprecedented situation. Throughout the live, exceptional guests such as Roger Federer or Andy Murray, which left authentic moments throughout a multi-carat conversation. We review all the current issues on which Rafa and his guests chatted:

How the Academy is handling quarantine: “I am in contact with the boys from the Academy who have been confined there for a month. I am very proud of the work of the people who run the Academy, there are 70 workers there since the beginning of the quarantine, following the rules, just like the 85 children who are there. I also try to stay in touch with parents, who try to make sure their children are safe and in the best hands. ”

A tip for players confined to the Academy: “I’m not a big fan of advice. My message to you is to try to maintain motivation, passion and discipline. That they try to find routines every day, to be able to tell them that in some way they are better than other people, because they can share this experience with friends or with psychologists. The situation is hard because they cannot practice tennis as usual or have to follow classes online, but at least they can share all this with friends, which makes it less difficult. They are dying to go back to the track, to continue with their dreams, but meanwhile they try to be positive and they know that they are in a good place, with good professionals taking care of them ”.

Support for affected families: “All my support to all the families who are seeing loved ones go away without being able to do anything. These are unimaginable moments, I cannot put myself in the shoes of so many who have lost someone they love. Also to all those who are losing their jobs. The economic part is a big problem and it will be in the future. It is time to stay together and work to minimize this situation as much as possible. ”

Plans after withdrawal: “What to do when I retire? I do not know. Let’s see what happens, for now we are going to continue playing tennis, which is what I feel like today. The reality is that I am looking forward to returning to the circuit, we have a time of responsibility in which it will be difficult to play official tournaments any time soon. In the future I have things in mind, I would like to travel a lot. I also know that the Academy and the Foundation will be an important part of my future and the reality is that I will be even more on top of these projects than I am today. ”

The impossibility of playing tennis: “The reality is that I am not playing tennis. I don’t have a court at home, I do my physical routines but I miss playing tennis a bit. I am lucky that some machines have been brought to me from the gym at my academy, but I am simply following my daily routines. At these times it is very important to have both the head and the body awake. I don’t quite understand why we can’t play tennis when a lot of people are going to work, and more so in our sport in which we have greater safety distances, but I understand that it is a very critical situation and that the Government is overwhelmed by an unprecedented situation. It is completely understandable that the last thing they think about is who can train and who cannot. “

He also joined the live party Andy Murray, who decided to attack Rafa in reference to Mutua Madrid Open virtual tournament of which both are part: “Feli has told me that you have been playing for 3 or 4 hours at the Play to be able to get ready.” Rafa’s reply led to a fun dialogue:

RN: “I don’t do anything other than practice. Nothing, honestly today I played my first game on the Play “.

A.M: “I played last night and I chose you to play on clay before Federer.”

RN: “Did you play backwards all the time? (laughs) If you want we can play a game later. “

A.M: “Okay, although I’m not in the game.”

RN: “No problem, well, you can fuck Nick (laughs).”

By last, Marc López He also shared the last minutes of the talk, in which he decided to take his moment of glory and hesitate Nadal about many aspects, especially the slowness of the man from Manacor to add the guests to the live show. He also joked about the possibility of going to play and settling in the Rafa Academy in case the dispute of a “campus-style” tournament ends up taking place in the future: “Will Feliciano and I, as great tennis players, also be invited and we’ll have a hole there, right? “joked the Olympic gold medal.

